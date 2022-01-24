Pangolin Trading Down 32.2% Over Last Week (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $27.36 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pangolin has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.82 or 0.06629400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,752.16 or 0.98808699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,274,464 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

