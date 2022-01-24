PANTHEON X Market Cap Hits $1.26 Million (XPN)

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. PANTHEON X has a market cap of $1.26 million and $76,329.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PANTHEON X coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded down 38.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PANTHEON X

PANTHEON X (XPN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X . The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

