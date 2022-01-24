Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Trading Down 9.4%

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK)’s share price was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185.50 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 189.35 ($2.55). Approximately 135,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 99,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208.90 ($2.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 225.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.08.

About Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pao Novatek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pao Novatek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.