Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down to $15.83

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.83, but opened at $14.18. Par Pacific shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 8,075 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

The firm has a market cap of $851.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melvyn N. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 71,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $949,385.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $728,770 and have sold 937,592 shares valued at $14,382,522. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 100,441.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

