Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.84

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 1736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Monday, January 10th. began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paragon 28 Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paragon 28 stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

