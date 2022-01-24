Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $603.50

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 603.50 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 601 ($8.20), with a volume of 31803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 599.50 ($8.18).

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($9.01) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 587.50 ($8.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 553.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 549.14. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.90 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £11,913.42 ($16,255.18).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

