Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PARXF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

PARXF stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. Parex Resources has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $21.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.