Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Shares Up 0.3%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.11 and last traded at $40.11. 400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The firm has a market cap of $43.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 31.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Paul Mueller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.45%.

About Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller Co engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.