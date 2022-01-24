Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after buying an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Paychex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,478,000 after buying an additional 189,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,478,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,226,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $118.67 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

