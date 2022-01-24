Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Paylocity worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $185.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

