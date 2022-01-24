Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.14

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 115976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSFE shares. Wolfe Research lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen upgraded Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the second quarter worth approximately $12,043,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Paysafe by 307.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 197,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 149,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000.

About Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

