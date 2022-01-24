PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Gap Up to $40.78

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.78, but opened at $41.64. PC Connection shares last traded at $42.58, with a volume of 773 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,773 in the last ninety days. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PC Connection by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PC Connection by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 152,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

