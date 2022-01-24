Peanut (NUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Peanut has traded down 29% against the dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $313,288.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00042607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

