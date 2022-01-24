Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:PRLHU) Quiet Period Will End on January 24th

Pearl Holdings Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PRLHU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. Pearl Holdings Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

