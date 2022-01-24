Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.43. Pearson shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 31,881 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on PSO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.82) to GBX 670 ($9.14) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 585 ($7.98) to GBX 625 ($8.53) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
