Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.43. Pearson shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 31,881 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.82) to GBX 670 ($9.14) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 585 ($7.98) to GBX 625 ($8.53) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 177,263 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pearson by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pearson by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

