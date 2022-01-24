Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $28.54. Approximately 292,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,546,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

PTON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $76.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

