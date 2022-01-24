Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 41,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 871,797 shares.The stock last traded at $30.16 and had previously closed at $31.02.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -129.24, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -820.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

