PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.68

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 43897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jonestrading started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

