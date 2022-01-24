Penta 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Penta has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Penta coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Penta has a total market cap of $148,196.43 and approximately $24.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Penta

PNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

