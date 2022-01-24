Peony Price Tops $0.20 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Peony has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market cap of $21.18 million and $60,702.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 105,394,294 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

