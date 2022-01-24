People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY opened at $185.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

