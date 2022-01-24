PEPS Coin Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $3,253.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00130029 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.