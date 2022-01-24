PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by SRB Corp

SRB Corp cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,952,193,000 after purchasing an additional 111,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,897,000 after purchasing an additional 64,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,513,000 after acquiring an additional 153,315 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,114. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.