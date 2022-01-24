Perritt Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,703 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 7.2% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,864. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $93.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $5.397 dividend. This represents a $21.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

