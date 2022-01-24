Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 48,085 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,085 shares during the quarter. Information Services Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Information Services Group worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of III traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,079. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $293.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

