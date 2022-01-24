Persimmon (LON:PSN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,439.12

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,439.12 ($33.28) and last traded at GBX 2,454 ($33.48), with a volume of 241498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,549 ($34.78).

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSN. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($36.13) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($48.16) to GBX 3,580 ($48.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($44.34) to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.57) to GBX 3,410 ($46.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,164.54 ($43.18).

The company has a market cap of £7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,753.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,782.68.

In other news, insider Joanna Place bought 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($34.92) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($136,417.15). Also, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq bought 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($38.14) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,538.34).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

