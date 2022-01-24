PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

PetMed Express has raised its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. PetMed Express has a payout ratio of 87.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect PetMed Express to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.5%.

PETS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.62. 1,407,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,311. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $480.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.51.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 50,009 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

