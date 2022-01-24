PetroDollar Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week (XPD)

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One PetroDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PetroDollar has a market capitalization of $465,395.73 and $14.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PetroDollar alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PetroDollar Coin Profile

PetroDollar is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

PetroDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PetroDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PetroDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PetroDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PetroDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.