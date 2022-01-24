PetroDollar (XPD) 1-Day Volume Hits $13.00

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, PetroDollar has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. PetroDollar has a market cap of $431,842.05 and $13.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PetroDollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About PetroDollar

XPD is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

PetroDollar Coin Trading

