Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.