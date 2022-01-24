Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 307.5% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.22. 872,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,647,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

