PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.74

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 1795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGTI. TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $44,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $92,600. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

