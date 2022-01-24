Phala Network Reaches Market Cap of $67.47 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Phala Network has a total market cap of $67.47 million and $25.86 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00042242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

