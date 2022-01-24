Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.37 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $94,228.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00048919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.63 or 0.06627724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00056303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,939.73 or 0.99903499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 71,648,859 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

