Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,745,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.78. The company had a trading volume of 36,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $158.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

