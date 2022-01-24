Phore Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Phore has a total market cap of $895,579.40 and $1,652.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003324 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018795 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,999,363 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.