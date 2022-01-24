Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to announce ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.97). Phreesia reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,656 shares of company stock worth $833,110. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Phreesia by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 973.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 70,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after buying an additional 2,011,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,264. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

