Pickle Finance Market Capitalization Tops $11.69 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $11.69 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.13 or 0.00017173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00042105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

