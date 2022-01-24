PieDAO DEFI++ Price Reaches $2.12 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00006293 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $711,589.71 and $36.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,248.43 or 0.06663747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00058550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,740.48 or 0.99997834 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006858 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

