Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Reaches $375,081.05

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $375,081.05 and approximately $13,497.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002186 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

