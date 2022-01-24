Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.71

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 2997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PING shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

