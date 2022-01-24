Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Shares Down 0%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $29.99. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.