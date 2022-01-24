Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.