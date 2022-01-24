Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of FITB opened at $45.04 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 160,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

