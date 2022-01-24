Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

NYSE CFG opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 97,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after acquiring an additional 219,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

