Piper Sandler Comments on F.N.B. Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.49.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

