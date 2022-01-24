Piper Sandler Comments on Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NCBS. Maxim Group upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $92.19 on Monday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $92.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Colon purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 17.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

