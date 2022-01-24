Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $134.02 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $134.02 million and $364,631.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001930 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00257140 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00077340 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00093141 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002600 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,774,247 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

