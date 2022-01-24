PKG Token (PKG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One PKG Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PKG Token has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. PKG Token has a market cap of $107,533.64 and $3,985.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,267.96 or 0.06631137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,113.24 or 0.99741271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006676 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.