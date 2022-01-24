Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 2.07.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $110,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $134,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.